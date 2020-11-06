JOE Biden has threatened to ‘escort trespassers’ from the White House as Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat.

Although Biden is edging ever closer to victory, Trump’s campaign team has insisted on Friday, November 6 that “this election is not over”. A spokesman for Biden has assured that “The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House”.

However, Donald Trump has made no secret of the fact that he will not go quietly, claiming that a Democratic victory will see the result “going to the US Supreme Court.”

If Trump does not accept defeat, it will be the first time in history that a losing candidate does not concede.

When asked by a reporter during a news conference at the White House whether he would “commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the November election”, Mr Trump said: “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

Biden was asked on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah whether he’s thought about the possibility of Trump refusing to leave office.

“Yes, I have,” Biden said.

“I promise, I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” the former vice president said.

