CAMPELLO councillors are looking for ways to keep the Christmas spirit alive and well despite Covid-19.

The pandemic brought the obligation – and need – to cancel traditional events but Fiestas, Traditions and Events councillors, Cristian Palomares and Marisa Navarro, are currently studying formulas that will allow Campello’s youngest residents to enjoy the Christmas holidays, they said.

-- Advertisement --



Christmas lights and decorations are already going up and they are now planning open-air events where essential social distancing can be maintained, explained Palomares and Navarro.

“Campello will have Christmas this year,” they declared.

“It will be a rather different Christmas but it will certainly be present in the streets.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas isn’t cancelled in Campello.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!