Brains at the border by Lynda Brettle

Making that lifechanging move to live overseas has become that little bit easier with the publication of a chart-topping new guide.

Few know the pitfalls that await in sun-kissed foreign lands more than former diplomat and seasoned ex-pat Lynda Brettle.

Now the mother-of-two, who has lived in Spain since 2003, has pulled all of her knowledge and experience together for a fascinating new book.

Brains at the Border has already reached number one in Amazon’s Travel Writing chart, as well as attracting a string of five-star reviews.

Lynda said: “Living abroad is not the same as a holiday.

“Moving overseas for the first time, especially under your own steam, can be like getting behind the wheel of a car without any driving lessons and heading straight into the M4 traffic.

“Brains at the Border provides the guidance and support needed to avoid disaster.”

Lynda worked as a diplomat for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for many years before settling in Spain.

Since launching her own consultancy services for prospective ex-pats, she has seen first-hand the problems that can blight that dream move.

In Brains at the Border she recalls many of her own overseas experiences on paradise islands and in war zones, as well as providing valuable tips for overcoming the language, legal and bureaucracy hurdles that often await immigrants.

Lynda added: “Brains at the Border features my own thrilling, funny and dramatic experiences living and working all over the world with the FCO.

“There are also the experiences, good and bad, of others, especially those setting up on their own in Spain – and the range of issues for anyone to consider when moving abroad.”

As well as running her successful ex-pat mentoring service, Lynda volunteers as President of the charity Samaritans in Spain.

Since the release of Brains at the Border it has received a string of entirely five-star reviews from delighted readers.

Lynda’s new guide has been described as a ‘life lesson’, ‘helpful’ and ‘a great insight into relationship survival’.

Following the success of Brains at the Border, Lynda is writing further books.

For more details, visit Amazon and search for Lynda Brettle, where the paperback and Kindle formats of Brains at the Border are both available.