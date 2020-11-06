A MOTHERWELL house was set on fire during Bonfire night by a rocket. 3 engines were sent to the Motherwell house by The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, as over 1000 emergency calls were received on Bonfire Night.

-- Advertisement --



Bonfire night is traditionally a scene of people wrapped up warm with Toffee apples, fireworks and Bonfires galore. But this year with COVID-19 restrictions in place and official displays cancelled, people have been encouraged not to hold home fireworks displays.

It is thought that the Motherwell House was set on fire by a stray rocket, which set the roof of the semi-detached property on fire. The three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service engines attended the fire on Corrie Road and the blaze is now out.

In Wales, firework displays were cancelled due to the current Coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Welsh Government. With England now in the second lockdown, all organised displays had been cancelled, and only home displays were allowed. These home displays could only be attended by the members of the household and the support bubble. The London Fire Brigade asked for caution and called “on Londoners to think twice about holding a firework display or building a garden bonfire at all and to consider celebrating a different way with less risks”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bonfire Night Rocket Sets House on Fire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!