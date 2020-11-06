ACTOR Geoffrey Palmer has died at the age of 93

The sitcom star passed away peacefully at home, his agent confirmed on Friday, November 6.

-- Advertisement --



Best known for his role in As Time Goes By with Dame Judy Dench, the iconic sitcom ran on the BBC between 1992 and 2005. His TV and film career spanned decades and he also starred with Dame Judy in James Bond blockbuster Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997.

Geoffrey’s impressive film career includes The Army Game, The Saint, The Avengers, The Madness of King George and Madonna’s Wallis Simpson biopic W.E. He also went on to appear in Doctor Who and the Kipper and the Corpse episode of Fawlty Towers.

The official Doctor Who Twitter page paid tribute to Geoffrey’s work with the show following today’s announcement.

“We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned,” they shared.

Geoffrey was made an OBE in 2004 for services to drama.

He was well known for his distinctive voice and jowly face structure, of which he once said: “I’m not grumpy. I just look this way.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Actor Geoffrey Palmer has died”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!