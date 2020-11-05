“Why are you doing this? I am an old lady”: Sex attacker jailed

A SEX attacker has been jailed after dragging a 70-year-old into some bushes as she yelled in terror: “Why are you doing this? I am an old lady”.

The horrific incident happened in Ferry Meadows country park in Peterborough on October 8 2019 when 30-year-old Dwayne Fyffe sexually assaulted the elderly woman.

Fyffe told officers at the time of his arrest that he’d had “uncontrollable sexual urges for some time”.

Prosecutor Tim Brown told Cambridge Crown Court at one point during the attack, the woman asked him: “Why are you doing this? I am an old lady.”

Mitigating, Elizabeth Lambert said sex attacker Fyffe knows he needs help and treatment and he felt deep shame for what he did.

Judge David Farrell QC said: “Fortunately she had the presence of mind and the bravery to fight back and despite her age she kicked out at you as you were [attacking her].



“The effects of your offending on the victim in this case has been traumatic. She feels violated and no longer is able to walk alone.”

Fyffe was jailed for four-and-a-half-years, with a five-year extension period.

