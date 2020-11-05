WhatsApp messages to vanish after seven days

WHATSAPP messages are now set to vanish after seven days with the launch of a new feature.

The popular messaging service will introduce the feature on Thursday, November 5, although it will still be possible for recipients to save the messages.

According to a spokesperson, when the new feature is on it’s “helping the conversation feel lighter and more private”.

The vanish feature can be turned on by either person in a one-to-one chat – and in groups, admins will have control over whether the feature is on or off.

WhatsApp explained that it was starting with seven days “because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about”.

Technical stuff:

Messages will disappear within seven days if users don’t open the app

Messages may also remain with a quoted chat, and won’t disappear if the message is forwarded

It will still be possible to preview the message within a notification until WhatsApp is opened

