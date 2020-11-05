ALTHOUGH the annual firework night at Villa Tiberio for the benefit of Cudeca is frustrated this year because of the State of Alarm, the Cancer Hospice in Benalmadena is still desperate for funds and there are two events planned in November which will help in some way.

Firstly, following the success of the first Mistique Charity Fashion show which raised money for Alzheimer’s research a second show is taking place on Monday November 9 which will primarily help raise funds for Cudeca.

The event will start at 5pm in the Mint Kitchen and Lounge Bar on Riviera del Mar with tickets costing €30 to include a welcome glass of cava, a selection of tapas, dessert and wine, beer or water.

The event will include music from Lionel Richie tribute Frankie B and €5 will be passed to Cudeca from each entrance fee plus there will no doubt be a collection for the Hospice.

Tickets can be obtained from Mint, the Espresso Bar Calahonda or Mistique Moda La Cala and reservations are a must.

Then on Friday November 27, there will be an evening of traditional Spanish Zarzuela and Opera at the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella starting at 8pm (although this timing may change due to the State of Alarm) featuring Sonia Garciá-Quintero, Soprano, Diego Morales, Tenor and Cecilia Martín, Piano.

Tickets for this event cost €10 with all funds going to Cudeca.

