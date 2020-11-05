The Foreign Secretary forced to self-isolate

THE Foreign Secretary has been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Dominic Raab will have to stay at home in line with Covid-19 guidance and will be working remotely.

A spokesman for Raab said, ‘The Foreign Secretary has been informed that an individual with whom he has been in recent close contact with has tested positive for coronavirus.

‘In line with Government regulations and NHS track and trace rules, the Foreign Secretary has taken immediate steps to self-isolate for the required period. He will continue to work remotely during this time.’ The next week could be a busy one for Raab, as fears grow over a potential constitutional crisis across the pond.

Donald Trump has declared victory early, has called for vote counting to stop and has threatened to sue several states over unproven claims of fraud.

When asked on Wednesday, November 5, if the UK Government would condemn the President’s actions, Raab told the BBC, ‘You’re asking me to comment on the campaign commentary from both sides and indeed the pundits, which forgive me, I’ll refrain from doing. ‘It’s a very close election, it’s uncertain, we may not know the definitive results for hours if not days.’

Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy called his response ‘shameful’. She added, ‘In the last few months Dominic Raab has spoken out very clearly about attempts to undermine democracy by China and Hong Kong, attempts by Russia to undermine democracy in Belarus. ‘To not stand up for the rights of people in the world’s most powerful democracy to have their votes counted and to have their voices heard was a sign of how far this government has diminished Britain on the world stage.’

