Pope tries to contain fallout from London property scandal

THE pope tries to contain the fallout from the London property scandal by stripping the Vatican’s Secretariat of State of control over its own funds.

Pope Francis has moved the funds to the supervision of its economic offices, according to reports on Thursday, November 5, as he attempts to control the luxury London property deal scandal.

The announcement that the pope is transferring all the assets to a Vatican department called APSA, comes after an investigation into the London deal that led to the suspension last year of five Vatican employees, the resignation of its police chief, and the exit of the former head of its Financial Information Authority.

Francis fired Cardinal Angelo Becciu in September as he was number two at the Secretariat when it purchased a building in London as an investment.

However, Becciu has consistently denied any wrongdoing after the pope alleged embezzlement and nepotism.

