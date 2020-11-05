Pervert nurse caught performing sex act on train

A PERVERT was caught performing a sex act on a train by an off-duty police officer, just five years after he was suspended from his job as a nurse for committing the same crime.

Stanley Sibandze, 43, was seen flashing his genitals on a train from East Croydon to London Bridge station in August last year.

He was previously suspended from his role at St George’s Healthcare NHS Trust by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and faced being booted out of the profession after a similar incident on a train in 2015.

Sibandze admitted one count of exposure at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (November 5).

Prosecutor Emek Yagmar said, “This offence relates to August 18 last year, the victim in this matter is an off-duty police officer. At around 9pm, she was at East Croydon station and boarded the train to London Bridge.

She sat in the second carriage of the train in a four-seat area with a table. She could see the reflection of this defendant seated and she could see he was performing a sex act. She saw him looking straight at her with his penis in full view.

“When she turned to look at him, he looked back and tried to cover himself with his jacket.

“He made a quick exit at the next stop. He was then arrested and in interview completely denied the offences.

The court heard he received 100 hours of community service for the previous offence of exposure.

“He has a previous conviction for exactly the same thing -for exposing himself – in 2015.”

