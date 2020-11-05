A North Pole time capsule tossed from a Russian nuclear icebreaker in 2018 has washed up on the Irish coast.

Conor McClory and Sophie Curran from West Donegal were checking out the surf at the Bloody Foreland when he came across a steel structure in the sand.

-- Advertisement --



It turned out to be a small time capsule that had travelled 3,800 km to reach the shores of Donegal in a recent storm, reports Donegal Daily.

The fascinating find contained letters, poems and photographs from North Pole explorers.

Conor said much of the fun has been investigating the puzzling find.

He told the publication he initially thought it was a steel pipe from a ship, but when he saw engraving on the side, he feared it could be a bomb.

“When I saw the date on it I then thought it could be somebody’s ashes so I didn’t open it. I rang a mate who has a Russian friend and he translated it for me. He said it was a time capsule and I should get it open,” Conor told Donegal Daily.

Inside there was also numerous pieces of interest created by those on board the ’50 Years of Victory’ ship, the second largest nuclear-powered icebreaker in the world.

Explorers can pay to join North Pole expeditions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “North Pole time capsule washes up on Irish coast”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!