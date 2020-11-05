North Korea bans smoking in public places

SMOKING BAN: Kim Jong-Un has been photographed frequently holding a cigarette. CREDIT: Twitter

North Korea bans smoking in public places to protect lives and health.

ACCORDING to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the aim is to create “more cultured and hygienic living environments”.

The anti-smoking regulations, introduced at a meeting of the Supreme People’s Assembly yesterday, Wednesday, November 4, outlaws smoking in health facilities, restaurants, theatres and on public transportation.

KCNA said the new law will see a tightening of the “legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes and on smoking”.

WHO data in 2019 showed almost 50 per cent of men in North Korea smoke, with leader Kim Jong Un frequently pictured holding a cigarette.


North Korea is attempting to deal with a number of public health challenges, including chronic malnutrition and high incidences of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.

And today it was announced Covid victims ‘starve to death’ in purpose-built North Korean “quarantine camps” near Chinese border.


