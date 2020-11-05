Married school dinner lady avoids jail after offering boy, 12, oral sex

A married school dinner lady and former nurse from Cardiff has avoided jail after offering boy, 12, oral sex and asking him to “spank her bum”.

Jayne Helen Sewell appeared at Cardiff Crown Court where was given a suspended sentence for two years, ordered to register as a sex offender for five years and given a sexual harm prevention order that bans her from contacting boys under 16-year-old.

The former St Nellons nurse, 52, reportedly used social media to ‘seduce’ the schoolboy she had never met in person.

The court heard the messages were ‘aimed at seducing the boy’ as the prosecution claimed there is evidence Sewell sent him a photograph of her breasts, though the image itself has not been recovered’.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Jones said Sewell “offered the boy oral sex and mutual masturbation and said she would like it if he spanked her bum”.

The child’s mother contacted the police when she found the chat on her son’s mobile phone.

Sewell, who has no previous convictions and has lost “everything because of her actions”, admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16, reports Metro.

