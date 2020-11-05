Man who stabbed boy, 10, guilty of four separate counts of attempted murder

A man has been found guilty of four counts of attempted murder following four separate incidents – one of which included a 10-year-old boy being stabbed.

Carlos Racitalal, 33, was convicted of the offences today, Thursday, November 5, following a nine-day trial at Leicester Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of three counts of possession of a bladed article.

The incidents all happened in Leicester during January this year.

Three of the offences involved victims being stabbed – the 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s, while one of the incidents saw a five-year-old girl being hit with a car.

The victims all required hospital treatment before later being discharged.

Racitalal has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced tomorrow, Friday, November 6, at the same court.

Police had received a report at around 5.30pm on January 18 that a 10-year-old boy had been stabbed in Belper Street, Leicester.

The boy, who had been in the street, saving a parking space for his mum, described being grabbed by a man who then attacked him before running off.

The boy suffered a slash wound to his neck and was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery. He was discharged from hospital two days later.

A large scale investigation was launched including speaking with the victim and the victim’s family, carrying out CCTV analysis, forensic examination, house-to-house enquiries and issuing a public appeal for information.

During these enquiries, the suspect of the offence was further linked to two other incidents which involved similar circumstances.

One of these incidents happened on January 14 in Doncaster Road.

A woman, in her 30s, had been walking along the road at around 7.30pm with two young children, when she reported feeling something sharp to the back of her head, before her attacker ran away. The woman suffered a small slash wound to her head.

The second incident happened on January 16 in Dean Road, Leicester. A man, in his 70s, was walking along the road when he reported being hit to the head by a person who then ran away.

The victim suffered a slash wound to the back of his head as well as slash wounds to his hand.

