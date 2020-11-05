Dog foster carers in desperate need of accommodation

A BELGIAN couple Bert and Vera have made a heartfelt plea to Euro Weekly News to see if we can help them to find a home for themselves and the dogs that they look after at very short notice.

The couple have until now been living in Guaro (near Coin) and keep foster dogs there until they are adopted.

In 2018 they fell out with the owner of the house where they live because of a problem with a water leak which has covered the house with black mould and because of this they stopped paying rent when nothing was done to resolve the problems.

They say that In March of this year, they received an eviction notice but claim that they had no knowledge of the action nor the chance to argue their case and now they are supposed to leave the property on November 11.

They are desperate to know whether any of our readers knows of a property with lots of land to rent, where animals are welcome.

They are looking for somewhere to live, even be a renovation, or a good stone barn where they can make a living space, a minimum of 5000m2 of land that is flat, on the campo, with no immediate neighbours, in the region of Coin or up to 40km away and the most they can pay is €750.

If this is possible, they will then find funding to rebuild the living accommodation for the dogs and promise that everything they build is dismountable, without holes in the ground, so everything can be taken away without any damage to the land or the house.

If you can help or give advice please email wesenbeekvera@gmail.com, visit their Facebook Page or website www.animalloveandrescue.shop.

