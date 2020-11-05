SEVERAL famous celebs have appeared as part of a Covid campaign aimed at the youngsters of the Community of Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



The campaign calls for the younger population of the community to reflect on the consequences of their actions during what has been a very difficult time for Madrid in the face of the pandemic.

Legendary Real Madrid footballer, Roberto Carlos, was among those that spoke as part of the video.

According to the campaign, in Madrid, “more than 1,500 young people between the ages of 15 and 29 have been hospitalized for Covid 19 and 70 adolescents have been admitted to the Madrid ICU.”

In addition, “seven young people from Madrid died from Covid.” That is why, says former athlete Roberto Carlos, “this is not a game.”

As well as Carlos, the video also includes appearances from bullfighter Fran Rivera, stylist Pelayo Díaz, athlete Koke and influencers Madame de Rosa and Carla Hinojosa.

Choosing to show harsh images of hospitals, the celebs Covid Campaign sent a very direct message to the younger population of the Community of Madrid.

“Your fun condemns us all,” says Díaz.

“You think you are invincible, but you are not,” says one of the influencers. “Being young does not protect you from Covid.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Celebs Covid Campaign for Community of Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!