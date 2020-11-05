SIR SIMON Stevens warned that the second wave of the virus “is real and it’s serious” as he set out the grim figures at a Downing Street press conference.

-- Advertisement --



Amid concern over the use of coronavirus data, Sir Simon said the equivalent of 22 hospitals were full of patients with Covid-19.

He pointed to a chart showing under 500 patients were in wards in September, rising to 2,000 in October, and more than 11,000 in November.

“That’s the equivalent of 22 of our hospitals across England full of coronavirus patients,” he said.

“Those are facts. Those are not projections, forecasts, speculation.”

“Those are the patients in hospital today.”

NHS hospitals would typically have 3,000 patients in the hospital on any one day during a very bad winter flu season, with around 7,000 patients who would be having cancer treatment.

Sir Simon said, “This second wave of coronavirus is real and it’s serious.

“The health service has been working incredibly hard to prepare and to catch up on the care that was disrupted during the first wave.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – NHS boss’s show 22 hospitals full of Covid patients”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!