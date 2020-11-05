As Coronavirus hits Motril old people’s home, Council offers support

THE Mayor of Motril, Luisa María García Chamorro, together with several members of her Council team, visited the San Luis Municipal Residence for the Elderly on Monday November 2 in order to transmit to the management and staff of the centre the total support of the Council.

This was in reaction to learning the news that an outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic had been detected in the residence and standing outside the building and observing all social distancing, she gave her assurance that all would be done in order to help those suffering and to ensure strict hygiene protocol for those who weren’t.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor said that “once the management of the centre brought to our to the problem, the isolation protocol was launched in a specific room for positives and, immediately afterwards, the entire process has been activated and that additional staff would be made available on the following day.”

There are three similar residences in the town and all of these were to undergo additional cleaning and disinfecting to try to ensure that there would not be a similar outbreak in any of them.

She praised the workers at the centre who are isolating with residents and wanted to ensure that they understood how grateful the town was for their diligence and devotion to those in their care.

Councillor Inmaculada Torres Alaminos, stated how the Council was impressed by “this exemplary effort of the workers of San Luis and it was our moral obligation to come quickly to express our support and say that we are here.”

Thanks, were also given to all of the elderly in the entire town who had over the years sacrificed so much to ensure the freedom of those who have come after them and benefit from their strength and determination.

It is reported that there were nine active cases of Covid-19 amongst the residents although only one required hospitalisation and two members of staff were also affected by the virus.

As a gesture of good wishes and solidarity with those in the San Luis Residence the mayor arranged later in the week to hang a large banner on the railings outside of the care home confirming the support of the entire town for those living and working there.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “As coronavirus hits Motril old people’s home, Council offers support”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!