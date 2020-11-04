Young pets do better if their routine stays the same. Sukia young Bichon Friese is happiest at home.

Meet Suki. She’s a 6-month old puppy, who is really happy at home in her bed and playing in her garden. When Helen, her owner goes on holiday with her daughter and grandchildren, they leave Suki behind, so she is safe and comfortable at home. She looks for HouseSitMatch house sitters to care for Suki and the other pets at home.

Here’s what Helen does to prepare for her trip, however, far in advance it is planned:

Note downSuki’s routine-the house sitter will need to understand this routine well Ensure any regular visits to the vet are calendared – Suki has a monthly check-up at the moment Watch the diet–as Suki is still young, her diet and exercise are managed. Adapt your home and outings– young dogs can find any changes to their environment a challenge Ensure you find pet sitters who love dogs–use a service like HouseSitMatch.com to help you find pet lovers

How does it work?

HouseSitMatch can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. House sitters see your advert, they respond and you choose whom you’d like to care for your pets.

