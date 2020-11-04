Violent Protests Rage Across America on Election Night as Votes Trickle In.

Protests are taking place across the country with police departments prepared for potential civil unrest. There have also been reports of “smoke bombs” and scuffles amid US election results. Protests have erupted across the US with armed forces taking to the streets amid reports of scuffles and even possible smoke bombs.

Police departments across the country have prepared for potential civil unrest amid reports Trump may not stand down even if he does not achieve the required votes. As votes trickle in across the country and people eagerly wait for the presidential election result, there have been reports of unrest across Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it had a declared a “citywide tactical alert” to ensure sufficient resources were available “to address any incidents that may arise as a result of election day activities”. “The department is committed to ensuring that adequate resources are available to ensure all Angelenos are able to safely vote without interference,” the LAPD added.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department (NYPD) expects a possible increase in protests in the days and weeks after the presidential election. The New York Police Department is prepared for weeks of protests and said there is a “strong likelihood that the winner of the presidential election may not be decided for several weeks,”

The NYPD has anticipated that protests could last into the beginning of next year, according to a memo from a senior police official.