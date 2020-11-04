UK-US relationship is “in great shape” says Foreign Secretary

Tara Rippin
UK-US relationship is
Dominic Raab says UK-US will go from "strength to strength". CREDIT: Twitter

The UK-US relationship is “in great shape” says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and will go from “strength to strength” whichever candidate wins the election.

Raab told Sky News the election is still “too close to call” but that he is totally confident the American system “will give us a definitive result”.

Despite the fact votes are still being counted, Donald Trump has claimed victory.

As of this morning, Trump is odds-on favourite to win the US election.

Bookies and gamblers abandoned Joe Biden overnight and make Donald Trump the odds-on favourite to win US election after he performed better than pollsters predicted in early results.


