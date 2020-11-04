North Korea could execute officials for failing to control Covid

NORTH KOREA has laid landmines at the border and could execute officials for failing to control Covid

Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealed in a session at the Intelligence Committee of the National Assembly that the country was taking extraordinary measures to control the spread of the virus, including burying landmines along its border with China.

Member of the People Power Party Ha Tae-keung said:

“The North has blocked its borders and buried landmines in parts of the border areas with China.”

Ha also warned that under emergency law, officials who fail to control the spread of the virus could be sentenced to death.

North Korea has been on high alert since January with strict border closures and restrictions on movement as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded across the world.

Last month, state TV warned its citizens to stay indoors over claims that “yellow dust” which blows in from Chinese deserts at certain times of year ‘could bring coronavirus with it.’

