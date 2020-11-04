Melbourne Cup punter pockets a fortune from £16 bet

A Melbourne Cup punter has pocketed a fortune from £16 bet.

IN Australia’s biggest race meeting, the New Zealander bagged a whopping £635,000 after Twilight Payment – with odds of 25-1 – romped to victory.

His bet was Twilight Payment or Tiger Moth to finish first or second and Prince of Arran or The Chosen One to finish third or fourth, reports Stuff.

Twilight won, followed by Tiger Moth leaving Prince of Arran and The Chosen One.

The retired man from Christchurch now holds the record for the largest ever paid out by a New Zealand bookmakers on the Melbourne Cup.

“We have been back through our records and this is the biggest collect we have ever returned. Looking back as far as 2013, the next biggest Melbourne Cup win was $364,016 (€223,000)” said Dean McKenzie, executive at the bookmakers.

