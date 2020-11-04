HEALTH officials in Japan find 164 dogs crammed into a tiny house, in what has been described as one of the country’s worst cases of animal hoarding.

-- Advertisement --



One hundred and sixty four emaciated, parasite-infested dogs were found in a 30 square-metre (323 sq foot) house in the city of Izumo, in western Japan, in mid-October after neighbours had complained to Japanese health officials about the foul smell and noise.

According to Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin, the dogs were living crammed onto shelves and under tables and chairs.

“The entire floor was filled with dogs and all the floor space you could see was covered with faeces,” said Sagami.

The three people living in the house kept getting more dogs because they could not afford to spay and neuter them.

Thankfully, they have finally agreed to give up the dogs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Health officials in Japan find 164 dogs crammed into tiny house”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!