Donald Trump leading in key Southern battleground states of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Donald Trump is leading in the key Southern battleground states of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, tightening the race to the White House and dashing Democratic hopes of a resounding victory on election night. With 94 per cent of the votes counted in Florida, Mr Trump was leading by 51.2 per cent to Joe Biden’s 47.8 per cent. Winning the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral college votes would be a huge boost to Mr Trump’s chances for re-election.

Pre-election polling had suggested the race was close, with analysts believing that a win for Mr Biden would clear the path for national victory. The Democrats were also hopeful of challenging in North Carolina and Georgia, Republican strongholds that Mr Trump won in 2016. However, there were early encouraging signs for Mr Biden in Arizona, another key battleground that last turned blue for Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election victory.

The focus of the race will now turn northwards to America’s Rust Belt, where Mr Biden is hoping to win back a number of states that helped propel Mr Trump to the White House in 2016. Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio are all said to be in play, while many election watchers believe Pennsylvania could the key battleground in the national race.