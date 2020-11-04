A ‘number’ of care home residents have been struck down by a coronavirus outbreak.

It has not yet been confirmed just how many people have died at the Caledonian Court care home in Larbert, Falkirk, Scotland. NHS Forth Valley and the home’s owners, Care UK, have not released any further information about the deceased’s ages to respect patient confidentiality.

In a statement, NHS Forth Valley said “all appropriate support measures have been taken and strict infection control measures are in place”. NHS Forth Valley’s Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Jennifer Champion, said: “We extend our deepest sympathy to those who have lost loved ones in these sad circumstances. The safety of residents is paramount and we are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

“Other residents who have tested positive are isolating and further tests are being carried out on both staff and residents within the care home.” Care UK’s Regional Director Elizabeth McKeegan said: “We would like to send our condolences to the families and friends of residents who have passed away over the past few days. My team at the care home is working tirelessly to support residents and each other at this difficult time.”

The director added, quote: “I’d like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe and comfortable. We have provided additional support from experienced senior managers and we have all the necessary PPE as well as other measures like deep cleaning.”

