Breaking News – Trump campaign demands a recount in Wisconsin amid ‘reports of irregularities’

The Trump campaign issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, November 4 declaring their intention to immediately request a recount of votes in Wisconsin. Campaign manager Bill Stepien said: “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

BREAKING: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/IUbm3FgteO

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2020

Results from early votes counted at Milwaukee’s central count location came in early Wednesday morning and gave Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 9,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump, with 95% reporting.

Earlier in the evening, Biden addressed supporters in Delaware, saying “we feel good about where we are,” and expressing confidence in his ability to win Wisconsin.

This is a breaking news story and further details will follow as they develop.

