Two people have died after being swept into the sea from a harbour wall at Mullion Cove in Cornwall.

The man and woman were winched from the rough sea by a coastguard helicopter and taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital at Truro where they sadly died.

Penlee and the Lizard lifeboats joined by coastguard rescue teams from Mullion and Porthleven are believed to have helped in the search and rescue.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called by the coastguard at 7.15pm last night to Mullion Cove, Helston, following reports of that two people had been swept into the sea from the harbour wall.

“Ambulance, police, HM Coastguard and their helicopter attended the scene.

“A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, were recovered from the water by the coastguard helicopter crew and taken to Treliske hospital.

“Sadly, they were both later confirmed deceased. The next of kin have been informed. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

