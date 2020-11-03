New Corona Virus outbreak registered in Motril

A new outbreak of the Coronavirus was registered yesterday in a Nursing home in Motril.

With one infected resident being admitted to hospital there are a further 8 residents currently in isolation and 2 staff have also been confirmed as infected.

The mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro has already implemented measures to curb the outbreak. All staff and residents of the San Luis Nursing Home are being PCR tested and the sanitary regime has been increased.

The mayor has offered his thanks to the local nursing homes that have offered their assistance in dealing with the outbreak and has also thanked all the political parties.

The Motril City Council is currently recruiting nursing assistants to ease the situation.

