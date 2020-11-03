Leapy is back and better than ever

Our very controversial columnist with a big heart, Mr Leapy Lee has re-released another version of ‘little arrows’ called ‘those little arrows’.

It is now available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube. The groovy new song has a humorous twist about Covid to the original 60’s hit, in an attempt to lift people’s spirits.

All the proceeds from the downloads and streaming will be donated to Help Musicians UK who are a charity that supports artists with no work. It would be amazing for everyone to get involved, give the song a listen, have a laugh and know you will be helping those in need during these difficult times.

