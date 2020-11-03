Comedian and actor John Sessions dies aged 67

Comedian and actor John Sessions has died aged 67 of a heart condition, his agent confirmed.

IN a statement, Alex Irwin said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday 2nd November, the actor John Sessions died at his home in South London. He will be hugely missed.”

A hugely popular panellist of 80s and 90s improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the Ayrshire-born star also appeared in Have I Got News For You and and QI.

And he made Spitting Image history as the only person to provide voices in the satirical show as well as appearing as a puppet.

Describing his time on the relaunched show, Sessions told BBC Radio Scotland in September. “You really felt you were at the cutting edge of comedy. Even though we just did the voices, we were the real assault troops along with Alexei Sayle and Ben Elton.”

In addition to BBC TV programmes John Sessions’s Tall Tales and John Sessions’ Likely Stories, his other television credits include Victoria, The Loch, Porterhouse Blue, Just William and Gormenghast.

Most recently, he narrated a radio adaptation of children’s book series The Adventures of Captain Bobo.

Paying tribute to Sessions, broadcaster Danny Baker said the actor was “terrific company always and a true talent”.

Comedian Ronni Ancona posted on Twitter: “Devastated by the loss of my great friend and legend Johnny Sessions. He was a genius”.

Devastated by the loss of my great friend and legend Johnny Sessions. He was a genius — Ronni Ancona (@RonniAncona) November 3, 2020

Author and Peep show actor Robert Webb wrote: “Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men.”

Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) November 3, 2020

