Christmas is coming and every family needs to be able to celebrate

ONCE again, the Food Fairies (Hadas Caradas) under the eye of Kara Caradas are working their magic to make life just that bit better for those along the Costa del Sol who are going to struggle to feed their families at Christmas.

There is going to be a taste of Hollywood at the Beach House Restaurant in Elviria (Marbella) on Saturday November 28 but it will have to be lunch (starting 2pm) rather than dinner due to the curfew and the sheer amount of entertainment on offer.

Tickets cost €60 per person (which includes vat) and from that, €25 will be passed to the Food Fairies so that they can provide a food hamper for up to six people for every ticket sold which means that not only will you have an amazing time but you would be helping those now in need due to the pandemic.

The event is incredible value for money with a four-course meal and a welcome cocktail incorporating vodka supplied by sponsors Nero Premium Vodka but that is not all as local artists have been queueing up to perform at the event.

So apart from a great meal (with vegetarian and vegan options available) hosted in a fabulous beach setting, there will be appearances from;

Michael Buble – Peet Rothwell

The Spice Girls – Vixen

Elvis Presley – Mark T Connor

J Lo – Tabitha

Ed Sheeran – Jai Northover

Prince – Thomas Henry

Reservations are a must and these can be made by contacting the Beach House by calling 952 839 458 or emailing info@thebeachhousemarbella.com alternatively visit their website for details of the location and to view the menu.

Also, much needed are gifts for an auction and raffle and if you have anything you would like to donate please sends a WhatsApp to 602 531 928.

