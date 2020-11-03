40 people evacuated after two multi-million pound Chelsea homes collapse

Forty people were evacuated from their homes after two £4million Chelsea houses collapsed during a “mega-basement” conversion.

ONE of the local residents told the MailOnline there was a “huge thud” late last night, Monday, November 2, which they initially thought was thunder.

“It wasn’t until the morning (Tuesday, November 3) on my way to work that I saw the building had collapsed. There were lots of police and the road was sealed off.

“Workmen have been there for weeks excavating a basement. I don’t think anyone was in the property at the time but it is going to be very expensive to fix,” they added.

London Fire Brigade Station confirmed two buildings had collapsed in Durham Place, Chelsea.

“Two mid-terraced houses of four floors which were under refurbishment collapsed to the ground. There are no reports of any injuries. The Brigade’s Urban Search and Rescue crews worked to make the scene safe.”

Around 40 people were evacuated from neighbouring properties and a 25m cordon was put in place as a precaution by the Metropolitan Police Service.

One seven-bedroom house on the exclusive Durham Place reportedly sold last year with a value of around £16 million.

Station Commander Jason Jones, who was at the scene, said: “There was a total collapse of the building from the roof to ground level.

“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and our drone team carried out a search.

“A police search dog also carried out an external search of the building and at this stage, there are no reports of any injuries. Nobody is thought to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.”

The Brigade was called at 11.34pm on Monday night, November 2.

