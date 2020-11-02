RIP Commercio Marbella the watchword of a group of worried traders

MORE than 100 business owners gathered in Orange Square outside the Marbella Town Hall to complain about the lack of support they are receiving from the Council even though at the beginning of the pandemic it had promised much but had delivered little.

The protestors were dressed in mourning black on Friday October 30 and carried placards saying RIP Commercio Marbella as representatives asked what had happened to the €132 million supposedly earmarked to support businesses and compared Marbella unfavourably with Mijas where the Council quickly paid financial support directly to small local businesses.

This is a non-political group made up mainly by traders open in the centre of Marbella but they recognise that there are many shops in trouble throughout the municipality and their spokesperson told media interviewers that unless something was done to give support not just now but for next year as well, there could be many closures before Christmas.

