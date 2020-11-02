A pregnant woman was tied up and burned alive by the father of her unborn child

The charred remains of 24-year-old pregnant woman Ellen Priscila Ferreirada Silva and Ely Carlos dos Santos, 39, were found bound in a torched car in Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 17. The prime suspect in the double murder is the married father of her unborn child.

-- Advertisement --



Three men aged 19, 35 and 38, and a woman, 36, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Paulo de Tarso, the police officer in charge of the case, told local media: “It was a premeditated and very cruel crime.”

The 19-year-old man and the woman have confessed to the crime, but the other two men deny involvement.

De Tarso added: “The victim was four months pregnant by one of the suspects, who is married. His wife, who confessed, and who is also pregnant, knew.”

Speaking of possible motives for the gruesome murder, De Tarso said: “Ellen and Ely Carlos may have been in debt to a drug dealer who was also arrested.

“Another point is that Ellen refused to abort the child conceived in the extramarital relationship.”

The investigation is ongoing.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pregnant woman tied up and burned alive”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!