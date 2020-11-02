Major Incident Declared by North West Ambulance Service Due to High Levels of 999 Calls.

-- Advertisement --



The service that has declared the emergency covers one of the regions of England worst-hit by coronavirus which spans the Greater Manchester area. “We’ve declared a major incident due to the high level of calls,” a statement said on Monday night. “If your call is not life-threatening, you may be asked to seek an alternative source of care or make your way to hospital.”

The service said it had declared a major incident due to an exceptionally high

volume of 999 emergency calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area. “We are trying our best to reach patients as soon as we possibly can,” North West Ambulance Service said. The service called on people not to call for an ambulance unless their condition was life-threatening.

It is not yet known if the reasons are due to an influx of calls from people worried they may have contracted coronavirus but speculation from users on social media points that way. More to follow as and when more information becomes available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Major Incident Declared by North West Ambulance Service”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!