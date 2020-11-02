European Parliament votes to end bullfighting subsidies

A VOTE in the European Parliament calling for the removal of funding for fighting herds of bulls from the Common Agricultural Policy was won by 335 votes in favour, 297 against and 60 abstentions with almost all of the PSOE MEPs voting for the change.

The actual vote was promoted by the Spanish EQUO party and the European Greens and specifically asked for removal of subsidies on “heads of cattle whose final destination is the sale for activities related to bullfighting, whether they are sold directly or through intermediaries.”

The fighting herds have received community funds because the aid is granted according to the area belonging to the owner of the land, without prejudging what they were going to do.

According to a report by AVATMA (Association of Veterinary Abolitionists of Bullfighting and Animal Abuse), some 600 Spanish fighting herds have received €430 million in community funds since 2002, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and the NGO Open Knowledge Foundation Germany.

There is a possibility that like similar proposals in 2015 and 2018 nothing will pass into law because it would be necessary to change Article 13 of the Treaty on European Union which carries an exception for “traditions” that has been used to ignore such votes in the past.

