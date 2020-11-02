An active shooter situation is being reported near a synagogue in Vienna, Austria.

There is an active shooter or shooters on the loose very close to a synagogue in Vienna, initial reports of casualties are coming in. The dramatic video below shows people running for cover as multiple shots fire out. Two police cars are seen in the distance and what sounds like automatic gunfire echoes through the streets- other police back-ups can be seen entering the area.

-- Advertisement --



Judging by the different gunfire sounds, the police are firing back at the person or persons, who it seems are in close proximity. Vienna police confirmed that officers were out in force, thought the exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear- a major incident has been declared.

UPDATE: An officer guarding the temple is fighting for his life and the culprit has detonated an explosive belt after several exchanges of gunfire

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more information. Video credit BNO News-Twitter.

BREAKING: Active shooter at or near synagogue in Vienna, Austria; reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/GmNLJWl6i2 — BNO News (@BNONews) November 2, 2020



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Synagogue Under Fire in Vienna, Austria- Casualties Reported”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!