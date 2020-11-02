Major Incident in Glasgow’s West End Declared.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services raced to Glasgow’s west end amid an ongoing incident near a canal. Police have declared a major incident but have so far refused to divulge any further information. Multiple ambulances and police cars can be seen parked with lights flashing, rumours abound as to what it could be but, whatever it is, there has been a huge emergency response in the area. Armed police are standing by, according to reports.

This is an ongoing situation, please check back later for more information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Major Incident in Glasgow’s West End”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!