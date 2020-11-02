Breaking News – Britain has recorded fewest daily Covid-19 cases in a fortnight

Breaking News – Britain has recorded the fewest daily Covid-19 cases in a fortnight, experts agree UK’s lockdown approach is working

Department of Health figures show another 18,950 people tested positive for the disease — down 9.3 per cent in a week and the lowest since Monday, October 19 (18,804).

Monday, November 2 saw the UK record the lowest number of infections in two weeks, which experts say could be a sign that the crisis is slowing down ahead of England’s national lockdown on Thursday.

However, an infectious diseases expert has warned that numbers are always lower on Mondays due to a recording lag in the NHS system.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline: ‘First thing to say is it’s just one day and it’s entirely plausible it’s some sort of glitch in the system.

‘I never think it’s worth leaping about and getting too excitement about one day’s data, especially on a Monday.

He added: ‘One possibility, but it’s too early to say, is that the regional tier system was in fact working. I’m not saying it was but that could be the explanation.

________________________________________________________________________

