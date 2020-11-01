Tommy Robinson ‘arrested’ for Flouting Covid regulations at Hyde Park protest and cries ‘I haven’t done anything’ as he’s led away by police.

Tommy Robinson was arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirus regulations, following a protest in London on Sunday. Viral footage shows the far-right activist, 37, being detained by police officers after an event in Hyde Park. Various police officers and supporters can be seen gathering closely around the former English Defence League leader, hardly anyone could be seen wearing face masks.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, can be heard protesting his innocence and saying ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’, as police took him away. He also tells officers ‘you’re breaking my f*****g arm’, as they handcuff him. Police eventually lead him away and put him into a van, as crowds gathered to watch the scene unfold. Many of the crowd were his supporters and shouted and swore at the officers as they detained him. Video courtesy of Dean- Twitter. Warning contains offensive language.

Supporters suggested the gathering was initially called to show support for another activist, Hatun Tash. She claims to have been attacked at Speaker’s Corner after showing an image of the prophet Muhammad, an act considered deeply offensive to Muslims.

