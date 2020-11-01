Police in Cordoba have arrested a suspect who allegedly used his martial arts skills during a violent robbery which led to the victim’s death seven days later.

ACCORDING to the National Police, the detainee “used his knowledge of martial arts to, using excessive violence and aggressiveness, fracture the jeweller’s arm and cause serious injuries all over his body with a sharp object”.

-- Advertisement --



After seven days in hospital where he was being treated for his extensive injuries, the victim died “due to various medical complications”.

The alleged robbery occurred on October 2 when a man entered a jewellery shop in Jaen and “began to attack the owner using extreme violence”.

“During the struggle, the aggressor fractured the humerus of the victim’s arm and inflicted several serious injuries all over the body with a screwdriver,” said the police in a statement.

“Faced with the resistance and the jeweller’s cries for help, the alleged perpetrator fled the place without succeeding in removing any effect from the premises.”

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

After “extensive investigations”, officers managed to identify the alleged perpetrator and he was arrested in Córdoba.

He is charged with robbery with violence and intimidation, causing serious injuries and falsification of an official document.

During a search of the suspect’s home, several pieces of clothing believed to have been worn during the robbery were found.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Martial arts expert held after jeweller dies following violent robbery”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!