COVIDIOT Brits Strip Supermarket Shelves of Toilet Rolls, Flour and Baby Food and staff leave them to it!

-- Advertisement --



Supermarket shelves are once again being stripped of toilet rolls by ‘irrational’ shoppers as the looming second national lockdown appears to have triggered a fresh wave of panic buying.

Hundreds of shoppers were pictured queueing outside packed stores ahead of Boris Johnson’s announcement that England would enter a month-long shutdown from Thursday, until December 2. This morning it was revealed by Cabinet Minister Michael Gove that the lockdown could be extended if the virus is not brought under control – amid fears 85,000 people could die from coronavirus this winter.

Social media groups exploded with rants and raves over a lack of baby food, bread, nappies, and even some basic toiletries. ALL of the complaints mentioned in some way the apparent lack of interest or intervention by supermarket staff to limit purchases of particular items.

One Facebook user, Samantha Hunt, said: “Fuming that people have panic brought all the sma hungry baby milk at Asdas! Not even any of the pre-made ones.” – Leigh Butler wrote: “What the hell is wrong with these people. We went through this already. The food doesn’t run out there is no need to stockpile. Why can’t ppl just buy as normal it’s so ridiculous.”

Another Facebook user, Stacy Nancy posted: “I had trouble through the first lockdown buying baby milk that I ended up having to use full-fat cows milk instead!! I felt like a terrible mum, it’s disgusting that people are doing this again!! And lastly, Sally Barrett wrote on Facebook:

“This is just ridiculous why hasn’t Asda put limits on products !!!!!!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVIDIOT Brits Strip Supermarket Shelves of Toilet Rolls, Flour and Baby Food”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!