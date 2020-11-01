Prince William Reveals His Coronavirus Battle After Months of Secrecy.

Prince William had coronavirus and was left ‘struggling to breathe’ – but the heir to the throne, 38, kept his fight private as he didn’t want to alarm the nation, it was revealed tonight. Prince William ‘tested positive for coronavirus but battled it in secret’ a close source said.

It is understood that The Duke of Cambridge was struck down with the killer bug in April which was shortly after father Prince Charles’ diagnosis.

The same source told the Sun Newspaper: “William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously, everyone around him was pretty panicked. After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though. He was determined to fulfil his engagements.”

This is a breaking news story and Kensington Palace has yet to comment on the revelation, please remember to check back for any updates.

