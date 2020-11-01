18-day-old baby tests positive for cocaine in Fuengirola

A mother from Fuengirola has had the custody of her child removed after the 18-day-old baby girl tested positive for cocaine. The baby is said to be suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome, a medical condition that occurs when a foetus has been exposed to drugs during pregnancy.

The mother was put under investigation for prenatal abuse on October 8 after doctors at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella diagnosed the new-born. Supported by the Polica local, the Child Protection Service of the Andalucian Government removed the baby from the custody of her parents.

The baby has been placed with a foster family.

Last July, a 12-day-old baby was removed from his mother’s custody after also testing positive for cocaine and benzodiazepine. He was diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome in the same hospital. The newborn and his older brother were also placed in foster care.

