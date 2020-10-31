Shisha lounge filled with 150 people days after £10,000 fine

A Shisha lounge in Birmingham was filled with customers on Saturday despite being hit with a hefty penalty for breaking restrictions earlier this month.

Police have forced a shisha cafe to close down after storming inside to find around 150 people crammed together just days after the venue was hit with a £10,000 fine for Covid breaches. Kasablanca in Birmingham was filled with patrons at around 1 am on Saturday despite being hit with the hefty penalty for breaking restrictions earlier this month, said West Midlands Police. Video credit: West Midlands Police.

#WATCH | This is what we found when we forced our way into a #Birmingham shisha lounge which we'd issued with a £10,000 #coronavirus fine just days earlier. We won't stop targeting businesses putting lives at risk.

Video shows officers forcing entry to the smokers’ lounge in the Highgate area of the city, with shrieks audible as they disperse the crowds. Birmingham and the wider West Midlands combined authority area has been widely mooted for a move to Tier 3 “very high alert” measures as soon as the end of next week, as infection rates continue to rise.

Earlier this month, staff pulled down shutters when officers approached, the force said. The council reviews a closure order every week, and the cafe will have to prove its compliance before it can reopen.

