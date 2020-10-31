HUERCAL-OVERA town hall presented its BBJenHO campaign in support of local businesses.

Local mayor Domingo Fernandez and Commerce councillor Monica Navarro recently gave full details of the new Bueno, Bonito y Justo en Huercal-Overa (Good, Nice and Fair in Huercal-Overa) scheme.

“It’s good because our stores have good taste and it’s very nice to be able to go out and shop here in town. It’s fair because every purchase counts, it brings life to the town, to its squares and its inhabitants,” Navarro explained.

The campaign has its own publicity spot, while other initiatives will be rolled out during what remains of this year and throughout 2021.

“We have to make Huercal-Overa shops visible as local, something that belongs to us,” the councillor said. “And there is a family and a friend behind every one of them.”

The town hall had always acted in the interests of the municipality’s businesses and this was more necessary than ever at the present time, she added.

“That is why we have launched this campaign where our protagonists have the chance show us that it is possible to reinvent oneself and adapt to clients’ requirements and demands.”

