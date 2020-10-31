Breaking News: Austria Announces a Second Lockdown

Austria has announced a curfew from 8 pm and closes bars, restaurants and hotels.

Austria has announced a partial shutdown that will see restaurants and bars closed for four weeks, cultural, sports and leisure activities cancelled, and residents asked to stay home after 8 p.m. as the government tries to stem a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the restrictions will apply from Tuesday until the end of November. Restaurants and bars will be closed except for deliveries and takeout, and hotels closed to tourists. Companies affected by the shutdown will be compensated with 80% of their revenue from last November but will have to keep on their employees.

Kurz said the curfew is intended as a “ban on visits” and to prevent private parties that have driven infections. He called for people to work from home where possible. People from a maximum too households will be allowed to meet. The chancellor characterized the new restrictions as a “second lockdown,” but they are more lenient than the ones Austria applied during the first phase of the pandemic.

