All in the family

ALMERIA’S high court acquitted a Guardia Civil officer of accessing unauthorised information.

He explained to the tribunal that he entered the police data base because his sister-in-law’s husband was being blackmailed by a Lithuanian gang and he wanted to discover if their claims that the former was seeing another woman were true.

The court recognised that the Guardia Civil officer logged on to the security forces’ computers but said there was no evidence that he entered the SIGO operations management system or hotel registers.

